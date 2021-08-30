Source: LAFC in talks with Fenerbahce over Diego Rossi transfer

LAFC are in negotiations with Turkish club Fenerbahce over the transfer of Diego Rossi , a source confirms to MLSsoccer.com.

Rossi, 23, is in his fourth season with LAFC after joining ahead of their inaugural season, scoring the club's first-ever MLS goal. He's been stellar from the jump, with 48 goals and 21 assists across 104 career appearances, including picking up the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi in a 2020 season that was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The winger hasn't quite found his accustomed form in 2021, with a career-low six goals so far after 19 matches. He scored 14 goals in 19 games last year.

The Uruguayan has been the subject of ample transfer interest in the past. MLSsoccer.com revealed over the winter that Reading and a number of English Championship clubs hoped to add him on loan but were rebuffed by LAFC. This summer he was linked with Everton and Tottenham, though no formal bids were reported.

Fenerbahce are one of Turkey's biggest clubs, finishing second in the league last year. They're the in Europa League group stage this season and have several familiar names on their squad, including Mesut Ozil, Enner Valencia and Luiz Gustavo. They've won their three matches in the nascent 2021-22 league campaign thus far.