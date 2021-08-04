MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Source: Chicago Fire in advanced negotiations with RC Lens over Przemyslaw Frankowski

By Tom Bogert

Chicago Fire FC are in advanced negotiations to transfer midfielder Przemyslaw Frankowski to French club RC Lens, a source confirms to MLSsoccer.com. The deal will be around $3 million, roughly double what the club paid to acquire Frankowski from Polish club Jagiellonia in 2019.

The discussions were first reported by Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Frankowski, 26, has 10 goals and 13 assists in 63 appearances with the Fire, including two goals and three assists in 13 matches this year. He spent his entire career in Poland prior to joining Chicago, first with Lechia Gdansk and then Jagiellonia.

The wide player, who can play as a winger or wingback on either flank, has 15 caps with Poland. He made three appearances at this summer's European Championship.

Chicago now have the flexibility to make another acquisition ahead of Thursday's MLS Secondary Transfer Window deadline (Aug. 5) should they find a deal.

RC Lens finished seventh in Ligue 1 last season, just one point below Europa League qualification. They kick off their domestic campaign on Sunday against Rennes.

Frankowski isn't the first MLS standout they bid for this summer, as sources told MLSsoccer.com that the New England Revolution rejected multiple bids from Lens for Tajon Buchanan.

The Fire currently have 13 points after 16 matches, sitting nine points below the playoff line heading into their match against New York City FC on Wednesday night (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

