Sounders star Nico Lodeiro likely sidelined until mid-June

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Nico Lodeiro will be sidelined for another month, with Seattle Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer targeting the June 19 showdown against the LA Galaxy as the possible date for the Uruguayan’s return.

The influential midfielder has been dealing with a knee injury since preseason and has only played 24 minutes as a substitute during the 2021 regular season.

“It’s not looking great. We’re probably going to shut him down until after the break,” Schmetzer said on the “Softy and Dick Show” on Sports Radio KJR Monday. “We’ve got that [FIFA] break in June for three weeks. We want to be careful, long-term Nico’s a valuable asset. We’re looking to shut him down for the next two home games for sure and then we have that break and we’ll try and ramp him up for that game against the Galaxy.”

Schmetzer said the team has been trying to keep Lodeiro involved, albeit limited, at training, but the decision was made to just let the knee rest.

“He’s on a bunch of anti-inflammatories, we’re tying to calm the knee down, there’s one surgical procedure that we can try and we’ll do that and then we’ll see if that works,” Schmetzer said. “He’s still young, he should be fine at some point, but that inflammation is just a tricky thing.”

The Sounders are 5-0-1 without Lodeiro in the starting XI this season and currently sit atop the Western Conference standings — and the Supporters’ Shield race — with 16 points from those six matches ahead of Sunday’s showdown (4:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes) against Atlanta United at Lumen Field.

Seattle Sounders FC Nicolás Lodeiro

Advertising

Related Stories

Midweek Analyst: Eryk Williamson's climb to elite, how to weaponize George Bello and more

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
UEFA Euro 2020 squads: See every MLS player called up

UEFA Euro 2020 squads: See every MLS player called up
DC United president Danita Johnson talks creating winning culture & growing diversity
The Call Up

DC United president Danita Johnson talks creating winning culture & growing diversity
Tyler Adams injury puts US men's national team summer plans in doubt

Tyler Adams injury puts US men's national team summer plans in doubt
Sounders star Nico Lodeiro likely sidelined until mid-June

Sounders star Nico Lodeiro likely sidelined until mid-June
NYCFC sign Brazil youth international Talles Magno from Vasco da Gama
Transfer Tracker

NYCFC sign Brazil youth international Talles Magno from Vasco da Gama
Midweek Analyst: Eryk Williamson's climb to elite, how to weaponize George Bello and more
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Midweek Analyst: Eryk Williamson's climb to elite, how to weaponize George Bello and more
More News
Video
Video
D.C. United's Plan for Diversity and the Rose Room Collective
2:21

D.C. United's Plan for Diversity and the Rose Room Collective
D.C. United's President of Business Operations Danita Johnson: What Makes a "Winning Culture"
35:26

D.C. United's President of Business Operations Danita Johnson: What Makes a "Winning Culture"
MLS Power Rankings: Week 5 (Top 10 Analysis)
1:09:28

MLS Power Rankings: Week 5 (Top 10 Analysis)
Field players in goal! PK Stops?! Wild Saves in Week 5 Presented by Allstate
1:09

Field players in goal! PK Stops?! Wild Saves in Week 5 Presented by Allstate
More Video
Soccer For All

Soccer For All

There is no place for discrimination in our game. Everyone is welcome. Learn how you can support Soccer For All.