Son Heung-Min scores "very special" first home goal for LAFC

"I’m glad in my second home game I scored and also won the game … Today was a fantastic evening."

"Scoring goals away from home or home is a [great] honor, but when you score at home in a packed stadium, it makes it very special," the South Korean superstar said postgame.

Son Heung-Min returned to Los Angeles in style on Sunday evening, scoring his first LAFC goal at BMO Stadium to help spark a 4-1 victory over Real Salt Lake .

Fantastic form

The MLS-record signing has now scored in three straight matches. He has six goals in seven games with LAFC, continuing momentum from his hat trick in a 4-1 win midweek at RSL.

"I think scoring goals in front of the packed stadium is really special," said Son, who added two assists to his leading performance Sunday.

"I wanted to [be] playing with the fans together. Especially when you’re 1-0 down, you need big support from [the] supporters from behind us. I think they did a fantastic job and also afterward, our performance, our energy went really up. Obviously, scoring four goals in front of the packed stadium – it was a joy."

The strong connection Son has built with LA's large contingent of Korean supporters only seems to be growing by the game.

"With the big Korean community, I think it's obviously very, very helpful that [they're] coming to the stadium [as] your biggest supporter," the Tottenham Hotspur icon shared. "It feels very special [as a] player. Obviously, I want to always give something back, also the results and also the happiness."