SNOW GOALS: Andrés Gómez nets brace for Real Salt Lake

It's a winter wonderland at America First Field in Sandy, Utah – and Real Salt Lake winger Andrés Gómez is loving it.

The Colombian international scored twice in the first half of Saturday's home opener vs. LAFC, first in the 18th minute and then in the 42nd minute.

First, Gómez was played behind LAFC's backline before firing past Hugo Lloris and opening his 2024 account. Then, the 21-year-old slammed home a Diego Luna lay-off.

For good measure, Gómez played provider when Cristian Arango (45+5') added another before halftime. They even pulled out a snowman-inspired celebration.