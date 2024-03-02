Matchday

SNOW GOALS: Andrés Gómez nets brace for Real Salt Lake

MLSsoccer staff

It's a winter wonderland at America First Field in Sandy, Utah – and Real Salt Lake winger Andrés Gómez is loving it.

RSL_Gomez_Andres_HEA_1080x1080
Andrés Gómez
Midfielder · Real Salt Lake

The Colombian international scored twice in the first half of Saturday's home opener vs. LAFC, first in the 18th minute and then in the 42nd minute.

First, Gómez was played behind LAFC's backline before firing past Hugo Lloris and opening his 2024 account. Then, the 21-year-old slammed home a Diego Luna lay-off.

For good measure, Gómez played provider when Cristian Arango (45+5') added another before halftime. They even pulled out a snowman-inspired celebration.

The power of the orange ball? This all came after a two-plus hour weather delay due to inclement weather.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Real Salt Lake Carlos Gómez Matchday

Related Stories

Doblete! Lionel Messi loves scoring for Inter Miami vs. Orlando City
Luis Suárez brace! Inter Miami account opened vs. Orlando City
19 MLS & MLS NEXT Pro clubs to compete in 2024 US Open Cup
More News
More News
Doblete! Lionel Messi loves scoring for Inter Miami vs. Orlando City

Doblete! Lionel Messi loves scoring for Inter Miami vs. Orlando City
SNOW GOALS: Andrés Gómez nets brace for Real Salt Lake

SNOW GOALS: Andrés Gómez nets brace for Real Salt Lake
Luis Suárez brace! Inter Miami account opened vs. Orlando City

Luis Suárez brace! Inter Miami account opened vs. Orlando City
Your Saturday Kickoff: 5 teams in need of a Matchday 3 bounceback
The Daily Kickoff

Your Saturday Kickoff: 5 teams in need of a Matchday 3 bounceback
Player Availability Report

Player Availability Report
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: Lionel Messi brace vs. Orlando City
2:04

WATCH: Lionel Messi brace vs. Orlando City
Goal: L. Messi vs. ORL, 62'
1:00

Goal: L. Messi vs. ORL, 62'
Goal: L. Messi vs. ORL, 57'
1:04

Goal: L. Messi vs. ORL, 57'
Goal: C. Arango vs. LAFC, 45+5'
0:35

Goal: C. Arango vs. LAFC, 45+5'
More Video