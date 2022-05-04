Showtime: Seattle Sounders chase CCL history before record crowd

Being the home team in a match of this magnitude might present added pressure, yet head coach Brian Schmetzer feels past experiences will help them weather whatever adversity might surface. The last time Seattle hosted a Final in MLS Cup 2019 against Toronto FC , before 69,274 fans, the match held a tense 0-0 deadlock into the second half before an opening goal opened the floodgates to a 3-1 victory.

"We addressed in the locker room amongst the players, the players had conversations about it amongst themselves because there is some underlying pressure there being the home team in front of the home crowd," Schmetzer said. "If you remember the 2019 Final, there were many people who said that Toronto took it to us that first half. My viewpoint's a little different but I'm obviously biased. But when the first goal came, it was like everybody could relax and we played and jumped to a 3-0 lead. So, yes, that experience is going to help us. Yes, we did address it in the build-up and the preparation for this game."