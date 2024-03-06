Sebastián Driussi drives Austin FC forward: "I always want to win"

“So, here, I found that peace, those calm moments with my family and could enjoy things a bit more, which I wanted.”

“In Argentina, there’s a lot of pressure during the entire week. People are very passionate. I never had any peace, moments I could go out and spend with my family,” Driussi told MLSsoccer.com.

Even now, years after leaving Buenos Aires, Driussi struggles to even out fans’ kindness here, their desire to let him be a human and enjoy life without the constant demand for another top performance, earning a victory, securing a trophy.

You’ll have to forgive him. He’s aware it can make him stand out, but it’s what he knows. Forged at River Plate, where they sing, "This year you have to win the cup," and really mean it, the Austin FC attacker is uncompromisingly competitive.

Good pressure

He wanted that because he knew he needed it – and, look, Driussi jokes, he can sit and relax with the best of them, too, planting himself on the couch for “24 hours” the Sunday after a match. He can’t turn off the soccer, though, admitting sometimes he gets in trouble with his wife for getting bored during a show. He’d rather watch more MLS or an Argentine match.

This vigor for the sport, for competition and for getting better every day is why Driussi is here, wearing the armband for Austin FC, signing a contract extension that will keep him at the club at least through next season with an option for 2026. It’s why the start of this year has been frustrating for him, missing the first two matches with a hamstring issue, and why last season’s 12th-place finish in the Western Conference still eats at him.

“I think after a really good 2022, we made a big mistake in 2023, which was thinking we could relax and thinking we were going to easily qualify [for the playoffs],” he said. “This league isn’t like that. If you don’t compete, you’re not getting into the playoffs because every opponent, every match is very difficult.”

The 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP finalist is happy to take criticism for a 2023 season that saw him fall short of the lofty heights set in that 2022 season when he contributed 22 goals and seven assists. Last season, he tallied 11 goals and had five assists.

Instead of grace for the downturn in form, he wants all the smoke, including, and perhaps especially, from his supporters.

“Right now, you miss that because you can feel good pressure. If you don’t produce on a weekend, you know what’s going to happen,” Driussi said. “In Argentina, you played poorly and you know that on TV, the journalists, fans who are crazy about soccer are going to be there Monday.