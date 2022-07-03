Seattle Sounders youngsters pull their weight in key road win over Toronto FC

The Seattle Sounders know how important a deep roster is. With MLS's unique scheduling and travel complexities, having multiple options at every position and the ability to develop your own players is a crucial aspect of success in this league.

Saturday night's 2-0 win against Toronto FC was yet another example that they're ahead of the curve.

Head coach Brian Schmetzer made six changes to the side that lost 2-1 to CF Montréal midweek, betting heavily on a mix of youth and veterans, and a matchday squad that included plenty of players developed in Seattle's pipeline.

"Look, when you throw young guys on, it can go really well for you, or sometimes they have bumps in the road and learning curves," said Schmetzer after the match. "I think this team is built, yes, on depth. The young players have to earn their minutes and if they're good enough they'll play - but the veteran players also have a hand in making them successful. That's just part of the culture of this team."

Schmetzer pointed to the mix of youth and veterans on the field, handing Toronto just their second shutout loss at BMO Field this season. Fredy Montero, the club's all-time leading scorer, was paired up front next to Leo Chu and Dylan Teves - the latter a 22-year-old rookie who broke the deadlock in the 39th minute with his first MLS goal in his first MLS start.

Veteran talisman Nico Lodeiro, who provided a stunning assist for Montero's goal on the hour mark that sealed the result for Seattle, helped guide 19-year-old Danny Leyva in midfield. In defense, Yeimar and Nouhou played on either side of rookie Jackson Ragen. That's an intentional part of the Sounders culture.