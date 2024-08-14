Matchday

Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup quarterfinal 

MLSsoccer staff

A battle between MLS Western Conference rivals awaits Saturday night when Seattle Sounders FC host LAFC in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals.

How to watch & stream

When

Where

  • Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

The winner will face Club América or Colorado Rapids in an Aug. 21 semifinal, inching closer to the Aug. 25 final.

This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Leagues Cup bracket

Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC
  • Group Stage: West 6 runner-up
  • Round of 32: 3-1 win vs. LA Galaxy
  • Round of 16: 4-0 win vs. Pumas UNAM

After failing to advance from the group stage last season, the Sounders' 2024 Leagues Cup dream is alive. Dominant wins over LA Galaxy and Pumas UNAM through the first two rounds of the knockout stages set up a quarterfinal showdown against LAFC.

US international forward Jordan Morris has 3g/1a this tournament, while midfielder Albert Rusnák has contributed 1g/3a in the past two games. Additionally, Paul Rothrock's (2g/1a) profile has risen considerably during the competition, with head coach Brian Schmetzer recently calling the 25-year-old one of the "major talking points" of Seattle's season.

For the Sounders, maintaining their recent level will be critical in this clash between Western Conference heavyweights.

Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club
  • Group Stage: West 7 runner-up
  • Round of 32: 2-0 win vs. Austin FC
  • Round of 16: 4-1 win vs. San Jose Earthquakes

After dominating the San Jose Earthquakes during a 4-1 win in the Round of 16, LAFC appear to be improving with each Leagues Cup performance. And with marquee summer signing Olivier Giroud officially debuting on Tuesday, France's all-time leading goal scorer could play an increased role at Lumen Field.

The Black & Gold have yet to play away from home in the tournament, making the trip up north slightly more challenging. But their last visit to Seattle went about as well as it could have, with Denis Bouanga scoring a brace and Mateusz Bogusz adding a goal during a 3-0 win on July 20.

Bouanga has kept the goals coming in Leagues Cup, notching 4g/3a in his last four matches.

MLSsoccer staff
@mls
Leagues Cup Matchday Seattle Sounders FC Los Angeles Football Club

Mauricio Cuevas lives his LA Galaxy dream | The Pathway
Club América vs. Colorado Rapids: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup quarterfinal 
Philadelphia Union vs. Mazatlán FC: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup quarterfinal 
