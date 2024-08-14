Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup quarterfinal 

After dominating the San Jose Earthquakes during a 4-1 win in the Round of 16, LAFC appear to be improving with each Leagues Cup performance. And with marquee summer signing Olivier Giroud officially debuting on Tuesday , France's all-time leading goal scorer could play an increased role at Lumen Field.

The Black & Gold have yet to play away from home in the tournament, making the trip up north slightly more challenging. But their last visit to Seattle went about as well as it could have, with Denis Bouanga scoring a brace and Mateusz Bogusz adding a goal during a 3-0 win on July 20.