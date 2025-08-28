Seattle Sounders vs. Inter Miami: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup final

An epic Leagues Cup 2025 final awaits on Sunday evening when Seattle Sounders FC host Inter Miami CF to conclude the month-long tournament between MLS and LIGA MX teams.
How to watch & stream
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+
- TUDN, Univision
When
- Sunday, Aug. 31 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington
By winning their semifinal matches on Wednesday evening, both sides secured a place in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Further, an MLS team is guaranteed to win Leagues Cup for a third consecutive year after Inter Miami went the distance in 2023 and Columbus Crew raised the trophy in 2024.
Earlier this summer, Seattle and Miami competed at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup against some of the sport's highest-profile teams.
- Phase One: 9 points, 3W-0L-0D, +9 GD
- Quarterfinals: 0-0 draw vs. Pachuca, PK win
- Semifinals: 2-0 win at LA Galaxy
Seattle have cruised through Leagues Cup, starting with a historic 7-0 victory over 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup winners Cruz Azul in their Phase One opener.
Their latest breakthrough came in the semifinals, when Pedro de la Vega and Osaze De Rosario scored to pace a 2-0 win at the Galaxy. Andrew Thomas posted his third shutout of the tournament.
Having gone 9W-1L-4D since the FIFA Club World Cup, Seattle are one win away from lifting a ninth major trophy. Since entering MLS in 2009, they've claimed four US Open Cups, two MLS Cups, one Concacaf Champions Cup and one Supporters’ Shield.
- Phase One: 8 points, 2W-0L-1D, +3 GD
- Quarterfinals: 2-1 win vs. Tigres UANL
- Semifinals: 3-1 win vs. Orlando City
Lionel Messi returned from a hamstring injury in the semifinals, scoring twice during the second half to lead a 3-1 comeback victory over Florida Derby rival Orlando City.
That leaves Inter Miami dreaming of repeating 2023, when they visited Nashville SC and won Leagues Cup. That match featured a Messi golazo and an 11-round penalty shootout, continuing the Argentine icon's fairytale start to his MLS career.
Looking to claim a second Leagues Cup title, the Herons head cross-country to Lumen Field. Messi's return, plus Telasco Segovia and Luis Suárez each scoring three times this tournament, leaves wind in their sails.