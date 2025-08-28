Seattle Sounders vs. Inter Miami: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup final

Seattle have cruised through Leagues Cup, starting with a historic 7-0 victory over 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup winners Cruz Azul in their Phase One opener.

Having gone 9W-1L-4D since the FIFA Club World Cup, Seattle are one win away from lifting a ninth major trophy. Since entering MLS in 2009, they've claimed four US Open Cups, two MLS Cups, one Concacaf Champions Cup and one Supporters’ Shield.