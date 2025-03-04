Seattle Sounders vs. Cruz Azul: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Seattle Sounders FC resume their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign Wednesday evening, when they host LIGA MX side Cruz Azul in a Round of 16 Leg 1 fixture.
How to watch and stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: ViX
When
- Wednesday, March 5 | 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
Where
- Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington
Cruz Azul will host Leg 2 on March 11, determining who reaches the CCC quarterfinals in early April. The aggregate winner will face the winner of the all-LIGA MX series between Club América and Chivas Guadalajara.
Seven MLS clubs remain in the prestigious continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.
- Round One: 6-2 aggregate vs. Antigua (Guatemala)
Seattle encountered relatively smooth sailing in Round One, with Pedro de la Vega and Paul Arriola powering 3-1 results in each leg against Guatemalan outfit Antigua (6-2 aggregate).
Cruz Azul present an entirely different challenge, however, and the Sounders have stumbled in league play while balancing their CCC obligations (0W-1L-1D; -2 goal differential).
Seattle are looking to replicate their historic feat of 2022, when they became the first MLS side to win the modern iteration of the prestigious continental tournament. That accomplishment retroactively booked their place in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup this summer.
- Round One: 7-0 aggregate vs. Real Hope (Haiti)
Cruz Azul flexed their muscles in Round One, emerging as 7-0 aggregate winners vs. Haitian side Real Hope. Veteran striker Ángel Sepúlveda scored three times across the Round One series.
La Máquina, coached by former Colorado Rapids and Houston Dynamo FC attacker Vicente Sánchez, are sixth on the LIGA MX Clausura table with a 5W-2L-3D record. Their roster includes ex-MLS standouts Mateusz Bogusz (LAFC) and Giorgos Giakoumakis (Atlanta United), who both moved for reportedly around $10 million.
Cruz Azul are six-time CCC champions, last winning the tournament in 2014.