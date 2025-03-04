Seattle Sounders vs. Cruz Azul: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Seattle encountered relatively smooth sailing in Round One, with Pedro de la Vega and Paul Arriola powering 3-1 results in each leg against Guatemalan outfit Antigua (6-2 aggregate).

Cruz Azul present an entirely different challenge, however, and the Sounders have stumbled in league play while balancing their CCC obligations (0W-1L-1D; -2 goal differential).

Seattle are looking to replicate their historic feat of 2022, when they became the first MLS side to win the modern iteration of the prestigious continental tournament. That accomplishment retroactively booked their place in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup this summer.