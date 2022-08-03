Seattle Sounders vault into playoff field, "not resting on the laurels of CCL"

The mood around Seattle Sounders FC brightened slightly Tuesday night, courtesy of a 1-0 home win over FC Dallas that moved them up to sixth place in the Western Conference standings.

The result came via midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro’s 39th-minute penalty kick, putting their captain at 18-for-18 from the spot in regular season play. And while the performance perhaps wasn’t a glowing advertisement for the beautiful game, three points is all that’s on the Rave Green’s mind this time of year.

“Sometimes you just need to grind out results like this when you're going through a tough spell, and we just needed that one goal, fortunately,” said forward Jordan Morris, a World Cup hopeful with the US men’s national team.

Seattle entered the match after losing five of their past seven games (2W-5L-0D), an uncharacteristic dry stretch that’s fueled concerns of if an Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs-less fall awaits. That’s amid the backdrop of a club that’s made 13 straight postseason appearances, qualifying every year since their expansion season in 2009.

The Rave Green aren’t out of the woods yet, with 11 regular-season games remaining as the march toward Decision Day on Oct. 9 continues. But there’s some light poking through as Week 24 gets underway, with Wednesday night’s match between rival Portland Timbers (8th place) and Nashville SC (7th place) of particular importance given the Western Conference implications around them.

Yet, again, Seattle’s collective takeaway after the Dallas match was clear.