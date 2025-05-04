Carles Gil's MVP form extends New England Revolution winning streak

Is it beginning to feel like 2021 again for New England Revolution star Carles Gil ?

“… It’s what we want: Be a big team in this league. And right now, we are showing we can do it.”

“Since the beginning, we’ve said that we also want to be one of the best teams in the league,” Gil told reporters post-match. “And we showed that in the first half, scoring two goals.”

Gil has 5g/1a this season, all coming during his last six games. Coincidentally, New England have five wins and one defeat during that stretch, moving into Audi MLS Cup Playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference after going winless through the first four matchdays.

That year’s Landon Donovan MLS MVP, Gil continued his torrid form on Saturday with a stunning first-touch volley golazo that paced the Revs to a 2-0 win at Toronto FC – good for their fourth straight victory.

Goals start coming

Marquee winter signing Leo Campana also found the back of the net, scoring for the second straight game as New England appear to have turned a new corner after waiting until Matchday 5 to get their first open-play goal of the season.

“It’s big. We need our strikers to produce goals,” Porter said. “When you look at our system and how we’re playing, we’re gonna get the lion’s share of goals from the two strikers and the [No.] 10.

“Carles is producing, and we’re starting to get the strikers going now. Leo with two and [Ignatius] Ganago with one. It felt like we attacked well today.”

So well, the Revs could’ve easily won by a more lopsided scoreline if not for several highlight-reel saves from TFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson.

“We’re a little bit disappointed because we couldn’t score three, four, even five goals in the first half,” Gil said. “For me, the important thing is to create these types of chances, because it’s coming.