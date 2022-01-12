Seattle Sounders sign midfielder Dylan Teves as homegrown player

“We are excited to add Dylan to the team as our 19th homegrown player,” GM and president of soccer Garth Lagerwey said in a release. “Being a finalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy on a team that made the men’s soccer championship this year, he showed he is a good talent and we are looking forward to getting him into training camp soon.”

Teves joins for the 2022 MLS season with club options for 2023-25. He just concluded a four-year career at the University of Washington.

Teves was a finalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy in 2021 after scoring 12 goals and tallying eight assists during his senior campaign. Washington fell in the NCAA Division 1 national final to Clemson University.

The Hawaii native initially joined Seattle’s academy in 2015 with their U-15 team. He’s made 12 appearances for Tacoma Defiance (then Sounders FC 2) while playing for the academy.

“We’ve enjoyed following Dylan’s career going back to his days with the academy and then during his prolific career at the UW,” head coach Brian Schmetzer said in a release. “He’s earned this opportunity at the MLS level and I look forward to bringing him into camp.

With this addition, Seattle now have eight homegrown players on their 2022 roster.