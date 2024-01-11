Seattle Sounders sign defender Nathan

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Seattle Sounders FC have signed center back Nathan, ensuring the ex-San Jose Earthquakes defender remains in MLS.

The 28-year-old is under contract with Seattle for the 2024 season with an option for 2025.

“We’re happy to sign an accomplished veteran like Nathan to our roster,” said Sounders FC general manager and chief soccer officer Craig Waibel. “On top of adding another talented player to our standout defensive group, we believe his experience both domestically and abroad is an asset to our team.”

Nathan has endured knee injuries in back-to-back seasons, missing all of 2023 after tearing his ACL in preseason camp. That setback aside, he scored five goals in 46 games (all starts) for San Jose after arriving for the 2021 campaign from Swiss side FC Zürich.

In Seattle, Nathan should offer depth alongside first-choice starters Jackson Ragen and Yeimar Gómez Andrade. They also have Ecuador international Xavier Arreaga at the club, though he's been the subject of transfer rumors.

The Sounders, who earned the Western Conference's No. 2 seed last season, begin their 2024 slate with a Feb. 24 road match against LAFC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).