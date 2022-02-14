Seattle Sounders sign defender Jackson Ragen after trade with Chicago Fire

“We are excited to sign Jackson to a first-team contract,” Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey said in a release. “Jackson is a promising young defender who we think can provide us with good depth at the position this season. We look forward to continuing his professional development within our club.”

To acquire Ragen, Seattle sent a natural third-round pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft to Chicago Fire FC for his College Protected Period Priority. Chicago originally acquired Ragen with the No. 33 overall pick (second round) in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.

Seattle Sounders FC have signed defender Jackson Ragen through the 2022 MLS season with options for 2023 and 2024, the club announced Monday.

The 23-year-old Seattle native joined the club's then-USL Championship affiliate and now-MLS NEXT Pro side Tacoma Defiance last August, making 16 starts and scoring one goal while helping anchor Tacoma's defense. Ragen was also part of Seattle's academy during the 2016-17 season.

Ragen was a four-year standout during his collegiate career at the University of Michigan, winning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2021, while also leading the team with five goals. He was a First Team All-Big Ten selection in both 2019 and 2021.

He now joins a Sounders center back group headlined by 2021 Defender of the Year finalist Yeimar Gomez Andrade and Ecuador international Xavier Arreaga, with Nouhou also capable of playing centrally. Ragen could compete for minutes along with second-year Frenchman AB Cissoko as the replacement in the rotation for Shane O'Neill, who signed with Toronto FC in free agency.