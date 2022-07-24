Seattle Sounders respond to “naysayers” with 10-man rally past Colorado Rapids 

Seattle Sounders FC entered Saturday night’s match at Lumen Field on a three-match losing run. They went down a goal three minutes into the first half, and down a man only two minutes into the second half.

“Any of the naysayers or anybody that thinks that, you know, we’re happy with CCL and we’re just ready to pack it in for the rest of the year, I think you should take a look at the performance of that group of players," said Schmetzer, "The determination they showed to go a man down and manufacture a couple of scoring chances.”

And yet they emerged 2-1 victors over the Colorado Rapids in the epitome of a mid-season gut check they needed to pass. Because as long as manager Brian Schmetzer is setting the tone for the club, Seattle won't be content to lay down after collecting one trophy, as they did in May by becoming MLS's first-ever Concacaf Champions League winners.

Good fight today by the whole squad. These are the type of performances that can define a season 💪😤 #EBFG pic.twitter.com/UFzyb5nD7B

Seattle have never missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs since entering the league in 2009 (13 straight qualifications). And they still have plenty of work to do to keep that streak alive, sitting one point beneath the Western Conference playoff line (with a game in hand) after the rival Portland Timbers moved into seventh place with their own gritty, come-from-behind home win against the San Jose Earthquakes in Week 22.

But Saturday’s contest – and particularly Seattle’s two goals – offered proof the club’s healthy stars can still come through when it matters even while others are sidelined.

It was Nicolas Lodeiro and Jordan Morris involved in both Sounders goals, with help from Jimmy Medranda on the first and Albert Rusnak on the second.

The latter won’t see the scoresheet, since his pass that freed Morris eventually led to a penalty on Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough. Yet for Schmetzer, it showed what the free-agent addition from this past offseason offers that is crucial as they play on without holding midfielder Joao Paulo (ACL) for the remainder of the season and striker Raul Ruidiaz (hamstring) for a bit longer.