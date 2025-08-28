Seattle Sounders reach Leagues Cup final: "We're built on championships"

"We've been in many finals before, and this is just another objective and goal that we've set for ourselves to be the best in the league and best in the continent. So we're going out there to prove a point, and hopefully finish that game with a trophy."

"It means a lot. I mean, this is a small scale to what my family has done," said Osaze. "I'm just walking into the footsteps of my father, so this is just a great opportunity again for me to prove myself, and that's what I've done."

The 24-year-old striker aims to follow in the footsteps of his dad, Canadian legend Dwayne De Rosario. The 2011 Landon Donovan MLS MVP won four MLS Cups and earned five MLS Best XI nods.

"He's a young player with a lot of potential, so he's not the finished product," said head coach Brian Schmetzer. "Yes, he could have scored in the first half, maybe in the second half, another one. But look, the goal he takes – I mean, come on. That's a pretty darn good goal."

Following another point-blank stop from Mićović on De Rosario early into the second half, the Sounders' breakout star would not be denied, flicking a rainbow over Zanka to assist himself for Seattle's second goal of the night.

The Sounders were shot out of a cannon at kickoff, as striker Osaze De Rosario posed a menacing threat from minute one until he left the pitch as a substitute. After seeing his first golden opportunity saved by Novak Mićović from a few yards out, his second chance led to Pedro de la Vega 's opening goal.

Finding form

Seemingly every season, as the MLS calendar reaches its home stretch, the Sounders find their best form. It's happened yet again, with Seattle losing just one of their last 14 games across all competitions (9W-1L-4D) since competing at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

"We felt like we could compete against the very best in the world. We felt like we had a good outing. Even though we didn't gain any points at the Club World Cup, you saw us have a bit more confidence after that," explained midfielder Cristian Roldan.

"Even with injuries, we have that ability to compete against anyone. Our depth is showing right now and our system is showing, a combination of a lot of things. But confidence is a major factor."