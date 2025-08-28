Seattle Sounders reach Leagues Cup final: "We're built on championships"

LOS ANGELES – History is calling.
Seattle Sounders FC booked their place in the Leagues Cup 2025 final via a commanding 2-0 victory at reigning MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy on Wednesday evening, simultaneously securing a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup berth.
The Sounders will host the tournament final against Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami CF on Sunday at Lumen Field (8 pm ET | Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+; TUDN, Univision).
"We're an organization that is always fighting for titles," said defender Alex Roldan.
"We've been in many finals before, and this is just another objective and goal that we've set for ourselves to be the best in the league and best in the continent. So we're going out there to prove a point, and hopefully finish that game with a trophy."
De Rosario shines
The Sounders were shot out of a cannon at kickoff, as striker Osaze De Rosario posed a menacing threat from minute one until he left the pitch as a substitute. After seeing his first golden opportunity saved by Novak Mićović from a few yards out, his second chance led to Pedro de la Vega's opening goal.
Following another point-blank stop from Mićović on De Rosario early into the second half, the Sounders' breakout star would not be denied, flicking a rainbow over Zanka to assist himself for Seattle's second goal of the night.
"He's a young player with a lot of potential, so he's not the finished product," said head coach Brian Schmetzer. "Yes, he could have scored in the first half, maybe in the second half, another one. But look, the goal he takes – I mean, come on. That's a pretty darn good goal."
The 24-year-old striker aims to follow in the footsteps of his dad, Canadian legend Dwayne De Rosario. The 2011 Landon Donovan MLS MVP won four MLS Cups and earned five MLS Best XI nods.
"It means a lot. I mean, this is a small scale to what my family has done," said Osaze. "I'm just walking into the footsteps of my father, so this is just a great opportunity again for me to prove myself, and that's what I've done."
Finding form
Seemingly every season, as the MLS calendar reaches its home stretch, the Sounders find their best form. It's happened yet again, with Seattle losing just one of their last 14 games across all competitions (9W-1L-4D) since competing at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
"We felt like we could compete against the very best in the world. We felt like we had a good outing. Even though we didn't gain any points at the Club World Cup, you saw us have a bit more confidence after that," explained midfielder Cristian Roldan.
"Even with injuries, we have that ability to compete against anyone. Our depth is showing right now and our system is showing, a combination of a lot of things. But confidence is a major factor."
Added his brother Alex: "It's just our teamwork – the way we're built, the way we're set up. It's a great group of guys. We're all in this together, and I think we all bought into our goals and objectives for the year. We all gave a little bit more after that Club World Cup, and we're just riding on it now. We're going kind of on that wave, and hopefully we can still improve and build on that."
Chasing silverware
With their win, the Sounders must quickly prepare to host the Leagues Cup final. It's yet another marquee match at Lumen Field for the Rave Green.
"We are going to play against Messi at our home field in front of 65,000 people, and I would seriously counsel everybody should be there because it's gonna be an entertaining game," Schmetzer said.
Seattle and Miami will also meet on Sept. 16 at Chase Stadium for an MLS regular-season clash. This moment, however, carries even higher stakes.
"It's a great experience for us to compete against the very best in a game. Not just a game, but it's a final, right?" noted Cristian Roldan.
"So that experience in itself is gonna be really special for us, and obviously added motivation, right? We watched these guys growing up. We watched these guys win [the UEFA] Champions League. So what a beautiful final it will be, and we know we have our work cut out, and hopefully we can do the job in 90 minutes."
Trophy hunt
Having lifted the CCC, Supporters' Shield, MLS Cup (x2) and US Open Cup (x4) in their history, Seattle could become the first MLS team to fill their trophy cabinet with every major piece of North American silverware on offer.
"Everything. It'll mean everything," said De Rosario of potentially accomplishing such a feat. "It is what we want. This is what the club is built on. We're built on championships, so to win a Leagues Cup is just a step in our direction."
Added Schmetzer: "It's been a great summer. I'm hoping to make it an even better summer on Sunday."