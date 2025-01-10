Seattle Sounders re-sign midfielder João Paulo

Seattle Sounders FC have re-signed midfielder João Paulo through 2025 with an option for 2026, the club announced Friday.

“Beyond his on-field contributions, he brings a winning mentality and is critical to our club culture. We're excited to see him return and continue to help us pursue trophies."

"We're thrilled to have João Paulo continue with the Sounders. His leadership, work rate and skill have been key to our success since he came to Seattle," said GM & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel.

The 33-year-old Brazilian was out of contract after the 2024 season, his fifth with Seattle.

João Paulo returns with eight goals in 144 all-competition appearances with the Sounders. He arrived in 2020 after playing for Brazilian Serie A side Botafogo.

João Paulo was an MLS All-Star and Best XI selection in 2021. He also helped Seattle win the 2022 Concacaf Champions League title.

"We are excited João Paulo is returning to the club next season," said head coach Brian Schmetzer. "He’s not just a talented player, but a true leader on and off the field.

"With the demanding season we have ahead, his veteran experience will be invaluable. He sets the tone in the locker room and on the pitch, and we’re thrilled to have him continue to be a key part of the team."

The Sounders are readying for a jam-packed 2025 season, competing in the Concacaf Champions Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. Their league slate begins on Feb. 22 vs. Charlotte FC (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).