Seattle Sounders re-sign DP midfielder Albert Rusnák

Bringing Albert back reinforces our core and we’re excited to see him continue to contribute to our success.”

“We’re delighted to have Albert remain a key part of our squad,” said Sounders GM & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel. “Since his arrival, Albert has consistently demonstrated his quality, professionalism and commitment to the team. His vision, creativity and ability to control the game are tremendous assets to our style of play.

The 30-year-old Slovakian international's new contract lasts through 2026 with an option for 2027. He will remain a Designated Player for Seattle.

Rusnák led Seattle in goal contributions (26) last season, posting a career-best 10g/16a as they made the Western Conference Final in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. He was named team MVP.

Rusnák originally joined Seattle in 2022 via free agency after five seasons (2017-21) with Real Salt Lake. For his MLS career, Rusnak has 59g/61a in 236 regular-season matches.

“Keeping Albert in Seattle is fantastic for our team,” said head coach Brian Schmetzer. “He’s a player who brings composure, creativity and a high soccer IQ to our midfield, and has shown time and again his ability to deliver in big moments.