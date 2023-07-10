Player of the Matchday

Seattle Sounders FC's Léo Chú named Player of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

Have yourself a night, Léo Chú.

Seattle Sounders FC’s young winger has been named Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire for Matchday 24 of the 2023 MLS season, having starred in their 3-2 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday at BC Place.

Chú was electric in the final third, twice scoring set-piece chances created by Nicolás Lodeiro’s service and an initial header from Jackson Ragen. Chú then drew a late red card on Whitecaps defender Mathías Laborda before creating the game-winner that Yeimar launched home to give Seattle all three points.

Player of the Matchday 24: Léo Chú

The 23-year-old, signed midway through the 2021 season from Brazil’s Grêmio, leads Seattle with 11 goal contributions (3g/8a) this year. During this breakout 2023 season, Chú has become the only player in MLS to record both a multi-goal game and a game with at least three assists.

Chú is the second Sounder to be named MLS Player of the Matchday this season, joining Jordan Morris (Matchday 5). The Sounders have had multiple players earn the honor in the same season for the first time since 2020 when Morris and Raúl Ruidíaz both did so.

The Sounders, second in the Western Conference table, will hope to win a third straight match when visiting the San Jose Earthquakes for a Matchday 25 showdown on Wednesday evening (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.

