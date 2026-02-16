Seattle Sounders FC 2026 Season Preview

2026 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 22 - 9:15 pm ET vs. Colorado Rapids
- Full schedule
- Watch on Apple TV
Team Snapshot
Seattle Sounders FC filled out their trophy case last year, winning Leagues Cup by topping Inter Miami CF and Lionel Messi in the tournament final at Lumen Field.
With most of the same core contributors returning, the Rave Green are well-positioned to hunt more silverware as they juggle multiple competitions.
Looking towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup, midfielder Cristian Roldan (United States) will hope to make coach Mauricio Pochettino's final roster.
Key Signings
- Hassani Dotson: The veteran midfielder joined Seattle in free agency after spending the past seven seasons with Minnesota United FC.
- Nikola Petković: The Serbian midfielder arrives on loan from Charlotte FC through the 2026 season. He occupies a U22 Initiative slot.
- Ryan Sailor: The center back brings four seasons of MLS experience with Inter Miami.
Key Departures
- Ryan Kent: The Liverpool FC product and former England youth international was limited to just five league starts in 2025.
- Danny Leyva: The homegrown midfielder was transferred to LIGA MX side Club Necaxa.
- João Paulo: The Brazilian midfielder’s six-year run with Seattle was highlighted by an MLS Best XI and All-Star season in 2021.
- Obed Vargas: The homegrown midfielder and rising Mexican international earned a blockbuster transfer to LaLiga powerhouse Atlético Madrid after a memorable four seasons in Seattle.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
Apple TV talent predict the 2026 regular season for Seattle Sounders FC.
- Andrés Agulla: 3rd in Western Conference
- Marcelo Balboa: 4th in Western Conference
- Max Bretos: 5th in Western Conference
- Steve Cangialosi: 2nd in Western Conference
- Daniel Chapela: 6th in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 4th in Western Conference
- Michele Giannone: 4th in Western Conference
- Tony Husband: 2nd in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 3rd in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 4th in Western Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 3rd in Western Conference
- Dax McCarty: 2nd in Western Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 3rd in Western Conference
- Bruno Vain: 2nd in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 4th in Western Conference
New Kit
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Brian Schmetzer
- Stadium: Lumen Field
- Last year: 15W-9L-10D, 55 points, 5th in Western Conference
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Western Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series