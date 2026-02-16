St. Louis CITY SC 2026 Season Preview

2026 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 21 - 2:30 pm ET vs. Charlotte FC
Team Snapshot
After taking MLS by storm as an expansion side in 2023, St. Louis CITY SC have missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs the last two years.
This prompted major changes at the club, beginning with a new sporting director (Corey Wray) and head coach (Yoann Damet) in charge for the 2026 season.
St. Louis are also refreshing their roster, most notably trading all-time leading scorer João Klauss to the LA Galaxy.
Key Signings
- Daniel Edelman: The midfielder, who joins from Red Bull New York, captained the United States at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
- Mamadou Mbacke Fall: The Senegalese defender, who shot to prominence with LAFC, is back in MLS via transfer from Spanish titans FC Barcelona.
- Rafael Santos: The Brazilian left back joined St. Louis in free agency after splitting the 2025 season between the Colorado Rapids and Orlando City.
- Dante Polvara: The New York City FC academy prospect arrives from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen FC.
Key Departures
- João Klauss: The club’s first-ever Designated Player signing and all-time leading scorer was traded to the LA Galaxy for $2.375 million.
- Henry Kessler: The veteran center back spent the last season and a half with St. Louis. He's joined Charlotte FC in free agency.
- Rasmus Alm: Signed ahead of the club’s inaugural 2023 MLS season, the Swedish midfielder made just one appearance in 2025 due to injury.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
Apple TV talent predict the 2026 regular season for St. Louis CITY SC.
- Andrés Agulla: 15th in Western Conference
- Marcelo Balboa: 13th in Western Conference
- Max Bretos: 11th in Western Conference
- Steve Cangialosi: 13th in Western Conference
- Daniel Chapela: 15th in Western Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 8th in Western Conference
- Michele Giannone: 13th in Western Conference
- Tony Husband: 10th in Western Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 10th in Western Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 13th in Western Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 13th in Western Conference
- Dax McCarty: 14th in Western Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 15th in Western Conference
- Bruno Vain: 12th in Western Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 9th in Western Conference
New Kit
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Yoann Damet
- Stadium: Energizer Park
- Last year: 8W-18L-8D, 32 points, 13th in Western Conference
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify