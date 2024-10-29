Seattle Sounders escape tight Game 1 vs. Dynamo: "We're in control"

"Right now it doesn't matter how we played, really. We're in control and we won."

It wasn't pretty, but a win is a win - especially in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The two sides played to a scoreless draw at Seattle's Lumen Field, with neither able to generate many clear-cut chances and the shootout coming down to the tightest of margins in a 5-4 result for Seattle.

Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer summed things up after Monday night's penalty shootout win over Houston Dynamo in Game 1 of their Round One Best-of-3 Series.

"This was going to be a tight series because the two teams are defensively very good," said Schmetzer.

Seattle led MLS this season with just 35 goals allowed, while Houston's 39 goals conceded were third-fewest.

"We've had our challenges this year sometimes scoring goals. Did we create enough? Those are all valid questions. Again, I would just repeat that those guys put the effort in. We were close on a couple of occasions."

Morris in doubt?

Seattle outshot Houston 20-7, but managed to put just two on target. Part of their struggles were down to the early substitution of Jordan Morris.

Their leading scorer felt tightness in his hamstring, and with the second leg in Houston coming in just six days, Schmetzer wasn't taking any chances.