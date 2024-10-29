Seattle Sounders escape tight Game 1 vs. Dynamo: "We're in control"

"Right now it doesn't matter how we played, really. We're in control and we won."
Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer summed things up after Monday night's penalty shootout win over Houston Dynamo in Game 1 of their Round One Best-of-3 Series.
The two sides played to a scoreless draw at Seattle's Lumen Field, with neither able to generate many clear-cut chances and the shootout coming down to the tightest of margins in a 5-4 result for Seattle.
It wasn't pretty, but a win is a win - especially in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
"This was going to be a tight series because the two teams are defensively very good," said Schmetzer.
Seattle led MLS this season with just 35 goals allowed, while Houston's 39 goals conceded were third-fewest.
"We've had our challenges this year sometimes scoring goals. Did we create enough? Those are all valid questions. Again, I would just repeat that those guys put the effort in. We were close on a couple of occasions."
Morris in doubt?
Seattle outshot Houston 20-7, but managed to put just two on target. Part of their struggles were down to the early substitution of Jordan Morris.
Their leading scorer felt tightness in his hamstring, and with the second leg in Houston coming in just six days, Schmetzer wasn't taking any chances.
"Jordan has some hamstring tightness and we're not going to risk it," said Schmetzer. "... If Jordan wakes up and he tells me that tightness is gone, he'll play. And if he can't play, then Raúl \[Ruidíaz\] is going to be very happy to play and I'll be happy for Raúl."
Carrasquilla loses his cool
The Sounders appeared to have gained the upper hand in the 66th minute when Houston's Coca Carrasquilla was sent off for violent conduct following a scuffle and a lengthy video review. It's a loss that could have a major impact for the Dynamo on Sunday.
"It's a big loss for Houston going into the next game... It's unfortunate for them, but that's what the game's all about: keeping your composure in critical moments." Schmetzer said, before praising his players for keeping their cool.
"We have a bunch of nice kids on our team. Nice young men. Sometimes too nice."
Frei chases history
While Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei didn't have to make a save in regulation or in the shootout, he inched closer to history. He earned his 14th playoff clean sheet against Houston, putting him just one behind LA Galaxy legend Kevin Hartman for the MLS record.
Unsurprisingly, Schmetzer was quick to point out Frei's accomplishment, noting that it's a team goal to get him his 15th in Houston on Sunday (6:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
"Stef has an opportunity in Houston to tie for number one [all-time]," Schmetzer pointed out.
"So that's a goal that he can reach, he can attain, and let's see if he can do that. Because that would give us the best chance of ending the series in Houston."