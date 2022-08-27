Seattle Sounders defiant after painful loss to Portland Timbers: "We will fight to the very bitter end"

Friday night brought another loss for the Seattle Sounders , another setback that runs their ongoing winless skid to four games amid a deeper 2W-7L-1D slump since early July. Another worrisome sign that their amazing 13-year streak of Audi MLS Cup Playoffs qualifications is under threat.

Like many of those with Rave Green affiliations, Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer wasn’t buying Eryk Williamson ’s tumble in the Sounders penalty box . But he was balanced and self-aware in acknowledging that it was his team’s shortcomings – Portland’s expected-goals numbers, for example, were more than triple Seattle’s – that put them in a position to be undone by one or two marginal moments.

This one hits that much more painfully because it happened in Portland, at the hands of their old enemies the Timbers , capped by the unpleasant necessity of their supporters' groups handing off the Cascadia Cup trophy to their Oregonian counterparts. Because the result hinged on a controversial penalty-kick decision against them that set up Dairon Asprilla ’s equalizing goal after a thumping Yeimar Gomez header gave the visitors a dream start.

“The crux of the issue was we didn't play well enough to win. If you remove the penalty – which we all know it wasn't a penalty – if you remove that from the game, that's still one portion,” said Schmetzer postgame. “I thought the key for me was when you play from the lead, you should be able to establish your tempo, your rhythm to the game.

“It just seemed like we weren’t able to control possession at 1-0. And if you don't control possession, you don't control tempo. And then coaches, fans everybody complain about when a team in the second half goes down, and they waste time and they take the sting out of the game. Well, there's teams that do that in the first half as well, but our team is just too honest. I think we could have taken some of the sting out of the game.”