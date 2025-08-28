Seattle Sounders cruise past LA Galaxy into Leagues Cup final

The Sounders have won their five Leagues Cup games by a combined 13-2 scoreline, and their latest triumph secures a spot in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. They've gone 9W-1L-4D since the FIFA Club World Cup, showcasing impressive depth amid several key injuries.

Seattle made their intentions known when Pedro de la Vega opened the scoring in the 7th minute, capping a frenetic sequence that began with goalkeeper Novak Mićović spilling an Osaze De Rosario shot.

De Rosario doubled the Sounders' lead in the 57th minute, bullying his way past several Galaxy defenders and finishing from close range after an audacious overhead flick.

LA received a lifeline in the 83rd minute when Video Review showed Nouhou a red card for a dangerous foul on Gabriel Pec. However, the 2024 MLS Cup champions couldn't capitalize and will now host Orlando City in the Third-Place Match on Aug. 31.

