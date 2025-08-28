Seattle Sounders cruise past LA Galaxy into Leagues Cup final

Seattle Sounders FC stayed soaring in Leagues Cup 2025, earning a 2-0 semifinal victory at the LA Galaxy on Wednesday evening that ensures they'll host Inter Miami CF in the Aug. 31 final.
The Sounders have won their five Leagues Cup games by a combined 13-2 scoreline, and their latest triumph secures a spot in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. They've gone 9W-1L-4D since the FIFA Club World Cup, showcasing impressive depth amid several key injuries.
Seattle made their intentions known when Pedro de la Vega opened the scoring in the 7th minute, capping a frenetic sequence that began with goalkeeper Novak Mićović spilling an Osaze De Rosario shot.
De Rosario doubled the Sounders' lead in the 57th minute, bullying his way past several Galaxy defenders and finishing from close range after an audacious overhead flick.
LA received a lifeline in the 83rd minute when Video Review showed Nouhou a red card for a dangerous foul on Gabriel Pec. However, the 2024 MLS Cup champions couldn't capitalize and will now host Orlando City in the Third-Place Match on Aug. 31.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Since entering MLS in 2009, Seattle have won four US Open Cups, two MLS Cups, a Supporters’ Shield and a Concacaf Champions Cup. Could they soon add Leagues Cup to their trophy list? They'll like their chances at home against Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami. The Galaxy can still get a '26 CCC spot by beating Orlando, but this missed opportunity will sting.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: With an early goal, de la Vega set the tone at Dignity Health Sports Park.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: De Rosario was a menace all night for the Galaxy defense. The MLS NEXT Pro product has three goals during Leagues Cup.
Next Up
- SEA: Sunday, Aug. 31 vs. Inter Miami CF | 8 pm ET (MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+) | Leagues Cup Final
- LA: Sunday, Aug. 31 vs. Orlando City | 5 pm ET (MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+) | Leagues Cup Third-Place Match