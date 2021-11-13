Seattle's Alex Roldan rescues El Salvador against Jamaica in WCQ

With his country trailing 1-0 in the waning moments of Friday night's crucial Concacaf World Cup Qualifier against Jamaica at Estadio Cuscatlán, Roldan provided a 90th-minute headed equalizer to salvage a point and save El Salvador from what would have been a devastating home defeat. Watch it below.

Amid a season that's already seen him start the MLS-All Star Game presented by Target and entrench himself in the starting XI for one of the Western Conference's top teams, the Seattle Sounders right back now has a signature moment at the international level for El Salvador.

Roldan was also serving as team captain, further illustrating the trust he's garnered from manager Hugo Perez since choosing to represent El Salvador earlier this year. It was Roldan's second international goal, his first coming in his debut during a 2-0 victory over Guatemala in this summer's Concacaf Gold Cup.

The 25-year-old has broken out for Seattle this MLS season, starting 26 of his 29 appearances at right back, scoring one goal and dishing out three assists, while providing a versatile two-way presence.