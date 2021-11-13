Seattle's Alex Roldan rescues El Salvador against Jamaica in WCQ

The rise of Alex Roldan continues.
Amid a season that's already seen him start the MLS-All Star Game presented by Target and entrench himself in the starting XI for one of the Western Conference's top teams, the Seattle Sounders right back now has a signature moment at the international level for El Salvador.
With his country trailing 1-0 in the waning moments of Friday night's crucial Concacaf World Cup Qualifier against Jamaica at Estadio Cuscatlán, Roldan provided a 90th-minute headed equalizer to salvage a point and save El Salvador from what would have been a devastating home defeat. Watch it below.
Roldan was also serving as team captain, further illustrating the trust he's garnered from manager Hugo Perez since choosing to represent El Salvador earlier this year. It was Roldan's second international goal, his first coming in his debut during a 2-0 victory over Guatemala in this summer's Concacaf Gold Cup.
The 25-year-old has broken out for Seattle this MLS season, starting 26 of his 29 appearances at right back, scoring one goal and dishing out three assists, while providing a versatile two-way presence.
Before joining the Sounders as a 2018 MLS SuperDraft pick, Roldan starred at Seattle University for four seasons as an attacking midfielder, a skill set he's employed with El Salvador as Perez deploys him higher upfield. His brother, Cristian Roldan, is also a Sounders standout and plays for the US men's national team.