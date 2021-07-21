Schmetzer: Seattle Sounders in negotiations for Palmeiras attacker Wesley

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report
The Seattle Sounders are in negotiations to sign Palmeiras winger Wesley, head coach Brian Schmetzer revealed during a Tuesday radio interview with 950 KJR co-hosts Dave 'Softy' Mahler and Dick Fain.
Niko Moreno of SB Nation site Sounder at Heart also reported earlier this week the Western Conference and Supporters’ Shield leaders are in discussions with the Brazilian Serie A side regarding a possible move for the 22-year-old attacker.
The MLS Secondary Transfer Window currently runs from July 7 through August 5, and the Sounders have a history of making summertime additions to bolster their trophy-chasing aspirations. In recent seasons, midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro and forward Raul Ruidiaz – two Best XI-caliber players – both joined during the summer months.
Wesley has eight goals and eight assists in 53 games for Palmeiras, including time in nearly a dozen Copa Libertadores contests. He previously spent time on loan with Esporte Clube Vitoria in Brazil’s Serie B, recording five goals and three assists in 28 matches across all competitions.
Capable of playing in several attacking positions, Wesley would aid an attack that’s scored 23 goals in 14 games, which is tied with the New England Revolution for the second-most league-wide. Seattle have reached that mark with homegrown forward Jordan Morris sidelined long-term with an ACL tear and Lodeiro playing only 24 minutes this year as he recovers from right knee surgery.
MLS clubs have signed young Brazilian talents in greater numbers as of late, with New York City FC securing forward Thiago Andrade (last at Bahia) through the league’s new U22 Initiative and forward Talles Magno (last at Vasco da Gama) as a Young Designated Player. Others include FC Cincinnati forward Brenner (last at Sao Paulo) on a Designated Player deal, as well as Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Caio Alexandre (last at Botafogo) through the U22 Initiative.
The Sounders have found great success when scouting in Brazil, with DP midfielder Joao Paulo also from the South American country. Among the league’s best No. 6’s, the 30-year-old spent last year on loan from Botafogo before securing a permanent move to the Pacific Northwest-based club.