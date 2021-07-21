Schmetzer: Seattle Sounders in negotiations for Palmeiras attacker Wesley

The MLS Secondary Transfer Window currently runs from July 7 through August 5, and the Sounders have a history of making summertime additions to bolster their trophy-chasing aspirations. In recent seasons, midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro and forward Raul Ruidiaz – two Best XI-caliber players – both joined during the summer months.

Niko Moreno of SB Nation site Sounder at Heart also reported earlier this week the Western Conference and Supporters’ Shield leaders are in discussions with the Brazilian Serie A side regarding a possible move for the 22-year-old attacker.

The Seattle Sounders are in negotiations to sign Palmeiras winger Wesley, head coach Brian Schmetzer revealed during a Tuesday radio interview with 950 KJR co-hosts ​​Dave 'Softy' Mahler and Dick Fain.

Wow. Brian Schmetzer just confirmed the club's negotiations for 22-year-old Wesley from Brazilian club Palmeiras with Softy and Dick on KJR: "I'd love to have it happen tomorrow. That would be a big signing for our club. I know there are negotiations going on in the background."

Wesley has eight goals and eight assists in 53 games for Palmeiras, including time in nearly a dozen Copa Libertadores contests. He previously spent time on loan with Esporte Clube Vitoria in Brazil’s Serie B, recording five goals and three assists in 28 matches across all competitions.

Capable of playing in several attacking positions, Wesley would aid an attack that’s scored 23 goals in 14 games, which is tied with the New England Revolution for the second-most league-wide. Seattle have reached that mark with homegrown forward Jordan Morris sidelined long-term with an ACL tear and Lodeiro playing only 24 minutes this year as he recovers from right knee surgery.