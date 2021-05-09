Saturday takeaways: What we learned from Week 4's action

Saturday's MLS Week 4 action saw an LA Galaxy team that continues to grab our attention for all the right reasons and we also got a good look at the true potential of two Eastern Conference contenders as they went head to head.

After last week's defeat in Seattle, previous incarnations of the Galaxy would have struggled to bounce back as one defeat usually became three or four on the bounce. Even when LAFC drew level, the heads never hung. This is no longer Zlatan plus 10. There’s a real togetherness that could be seen in how they celebrated the winning goal — everyone together with passion and emotion, and most importantly, with belief.

There is a commitment, resilience and belief that have been lacking since Bruce Arena walked out of the door. Sure, there were some amazing highs during the Zlatan era but as a team, they were still very poor. While they still need a defensive lynchpin, the signs of improvement are encouraging.

By that point he was gassed, had heavy legs, and had already earned his pay check. It was indicative of the not only the new and improved Chicharito, but the new and improved LA Galaxy as well. Only time will tell how good of a job Greg Vanney will do but they already look and feel different than they have in recent years.

The standout moment from Chicharito ’s performance wasn’t his very well taken goal or clever assist, it was the in the 94th minute when he chased down an LAFC defender by the corner flag and applied pressure to prevent the clearance.

The Galaxy won’t win the West because they are still not good enough defensively over the course of a long season, but they should, at the very least, aim for the top four and plan to make some noise in the playoffs. As for Chicharito, his eyes need to be firmly set on the Golden Boot presented by Audi as he continues his amazing redemption tour.

The Galaxy’s crossing still needs to improve considerably. The likes of Julian Araujo and Samuel Grandsir , who find themselves in great wide positions a lot, need to spend 30 minutes after every training session working on crosses because they have a guy in the box who needs good service in order to do what he does best.

Jonathan Dos Santos is still their best player but this team will live and die by Chicharito’s goals and I think he loves that challenge. Despite his pedigree, in 2020 this team very much belonged to Cristian Pavon and very rarely played to the Mexican’s strengths. Now, there is an emphasis on getting the ball wide and trying to pick out Chicharito’s runs.

So what’s different about Chicharito this season? First, he looks fitter and sharper, which obviously has helped his world-class movement to be as effective as it has. Second, he’s playing a like a man who believes this is his team.

Orlando City and NYCFC were separated by two points in the table last season and both were within 10 points of top spot in the East so it goes without saying that they came into the 2021 season with big aspirations. We hadn’t seen them face off since last season’s dramatic playoff encounter but on Saturday evening as they went head to head in Orlando and we got a glimpse of what we can reasonably expect both to accomplish in 2021.

For Orlando, there’s no question that even in the absence of Daryl Dike they still possess enough firepower to win their fair share of games. Nani is a big reason for that as he is maybe in the best form of his MLS career.

His goals and Orlando’s overall attacking play have been worthy of more than the solitary win they’ve managed so far this season, but a poor defensive decision proved to be their undoing against NYCFC. As Oscar Pareja emphasized in his post game comments, it isn’t just Nani that is playing at a high level, it’s several of the the starting 11 and so you have to wonder why they haven’t been winning more.

The very best teams kill games off. Once you let them get in front, there’s very rarely a way back because they know how to preserve and even increase a lead. That’s what Orlando are missing. This wasn’t a vintage performance by any means, but they did dominate for spells and played some really good football especially in the second half, but that killer instinct eluded them and allowed their opponents to find a way back in.