Saturday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 27's action

Another wild weekend in MLS saw Orlando and NYCFC give hope to those teams behind them, while out West, LAFC failed to take advantage of Salt Lake ’s heavy defeat in Portland.

The team I’m most concerned about are Orlando City. Fans of the Lions will no doubt be having sleepless nights as they’ve watched their team lose four straight and become the only team currently in a playoff spot in the East with a negative goal difference.

Along with Montréal and Atlanta, Orlando and NYCFC also had a weekend to forget as they dropped games to New England and RBNY , respectively. It was a crazy day in the East to say the least, but the only question that matters is, where does it all leave us?

They may still be on the outside looking in, but the Crew are slowly inching toward that red line and took another huge step with a crucial win against an in-form CF Montréal team, and the Philadelphia Union also knocked off an in-form team as they dispatched of Atlanta United .

Although no team in the playoff running had their fate sealed after the latest round of action, there were definitely some clear winners and losers in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Twelve goals conceded during this losing streak points to a team that have lost their way defensively — it took eight games to give up the previous 12 goals. Not long ago, they were viewed as a potential top two seed, if not an outright Supporters' Shield contender, but now they’re actually closer in points to bottom placed Toronto than they are to the ever-impressive New England Revolution.

Their midweek trip to Nashville is as must-win as they come — for the points, for confidence, for their fans, they simply must win. A defeat to Nashville, coupled with midweek wins by Atlanta, Montréal, and D.C. would actually see Pareja’s men slip out of the playoff spots as we enter the home straight.

Although NYCFC are winless in six — with three defeats — I’m not as concerned about them as two of the defeats were against the top two teams, and the other was against their heated rival. I believe they’ll ultimately recapture something like their best form and gather enough points to secure their postseason destiny. I can see them being anywhere from a top three seed, to a sixth or seventh placed team but they will be in the playoffs.