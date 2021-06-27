Saturday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 10's action

We saw another disappointing outing from Toronto FC , while LAFC let another lead slip. Elsewhere, the race for the Golden Boot presented by Audi continued to heat up as both Raul Ruidiaz and Chicharito added to their totals.

Part of the issue for LAFC is that they have too many players out of form, or not quite at the level they were in 2019. There’s not much a coach can do about that, it’s up to those players to work their way back to their previous level. Carlos Vela obviously isn’t scoring as much as he did that year but as I mentioned in my last column, he’s the best player in MLS and once he gets back his sharpness and hits form, he will go on a scoring tear so I’m not worried about him in the slightest.

I do want to focus a little more on their opponents though because they look like less than a shell of their former selves. Where they once looked formidable in attack and defense, LAFC now look like a team that can always find a way to lose, or at least lose points, in contrast to a Sporting team that always seems to find within themselves, the ability to turn defeat into victory.

Another set of points dropped from a winning position by LAFC, and a fifth win after falling behind for Sporting sort of tells you how things are going for these two teams right now. Sporting seem to have every player firing on all cylinders, especially when it counts, and they look to be the one team in the West that will be able to keep pace with Seattle should things continue as they are.

The current attack is a lot more stagnant in its movement and is really dependent on either Rossi or Vela to create individually a lot more than it ever was. The biggest concern, though, has to be the amount of games they’ve lost or tied from winning positions. MLS is a very unforgiving league for teams who cannot keep their noses in front. In the past it didn’t matter if LAFC conceded late on because they were usually two or three goals up already, now that they don’t score anywhere near as much, the second half goals they give up are leading to lost points.

I also never thought I’d see this LAFC team not only struggle to score goals, but really struggle to create consistently good chances as they have done on multiple occasions this season. Despite his lack of production, we can see why Brian Rodriguez was a key cog in this attack. He’s a player that was able to penetrate off the dribble and occupy a couple of players. He made it hard for teams to focus only on Diego Rossi and Vela because he could beat you off the dribble and get the ball into dangerous areas, which led to all three attackers having more space to operate.

There was some rotation in the lineup Saturday but the likes of Mark-Anthony Kaye , Latif Blessing and even Eduard Atuesta haven’t been as consistently good as they once were. The LAFC midfield used to smother teams and put on a clinic in the art of counter pressing, but they are much easier to play through now.

As currently constructed, they have no chance of making the playoffs and this may be a season where the focus needs to immediately switch to rebuilding mode. They need to get younger, they need new leaders — they have to reinvent themselves. Judging by his post game comments, Armas won’t make excuses, but I must say that playing away from Toronto for the whole season so far is an incredibly tall ask and is a massive factor in what we are seeing. Not the only factor, but a big one nonetheless.

They were a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts both domestically and on the continent, but after watching the defeat against FC Cincinnati, it’s safe to say that they are very far from the team they once were. Greg Vanney is gone, Pozuleo has been injured a lot, Michael Bradley is still a good midfielder but, aged 33, unsurprisingly not what he once was and Jozy Altidore is training by himself.

It’s hard to conceive right now, but just a few short years ago, Toronto FC were the gold standard of MLS. They had an attack-minded young coach, two important USMNT players, and a genius in Sebastian Giovinco who made it all come together. Even after Giovinco left, the addition of Alejandro Pozuelo softened the blow and gave them one of the premier playmakers in MLS.

While the job facing Armas was never going to be an easy one, and he certainly hasn’t been helped with injuries or the fact that they’ve had to play every game away from home, I still struggle to believe that anyone predicted this Toronto team sitting on just five points and one win after 10 games. It’s been a stunning fall from grace and I can’t help but feel that the road back to the top is going to have to include a major overhaul of the squad in the off-season.

In the meantime, there are some things that can be done to salvage what’s left of this 2021 season. Managing just three shots on goal against an FC Cincinnati team not known for their resolute defending is clearly a cause for concern and since it seems unlikely that Altidore will be on the pitch again anytime soon, Armas has got figure out a way to get more from the trio of Dom Dwyer, Ayo Akinola, and Patrick Mullins.

Armas went for two up top in this game but it didn’t bring about the desired effect as they lacked creativity, ideas and most of all execution when it counted most. That’s just one of the areas that needs to see a massive area of improvement. Things aren’t much better at the other end of the pitch where they’ve conceded 13 goals in the last five games, all defeats.