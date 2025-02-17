Saprissa vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: How to watch, stream 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Vancouver Whitecaps FC kick off their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign Thursday night with a Round One Leg 1 match at Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa.

How to watch and stream

English: FS2

FS2 Spanish: TUDN

When

Thursday, Feb. 20 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Where

Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Aymá | San Juan, Costa Rica

Leg 2 is set for Feb. 27 at Vancouver's BC Place. The winner advances to face LIGA MX giants Monterrey, who already booked their Round of 16 spot via a 5-0 aggregate victory over Forge FC (Canada).