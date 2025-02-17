Saprissa vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: How to watch, stream 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Vancouver Whitecaps FC kick off their 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign Thursday night with a Round One Leg 1 match at Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa.
How to watch and stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: TUDN
When
- Thursday, Feb. 20 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Aymá | San Juan, Costa Rica
Leg 2 is set for Feb. 27 at Vancouver's BC Place. The winner advances to face LIGA MX giants Monterrey, who already booked their Round of 16 spot via a 5-0 aggregate victory over Forge FC (Canada).
Ten MLS clubs are participating in the 27-team continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.
Deportivo Saprissa are making their 38th all-time CCC appearance after qualifying by winning their play-in series in the Concacaf Central American Cup.
Vancouver qualified after winning the 2024 Canadian Championship, their third-straight cup title.
The Whitecaps have slow-rolled their offseason transfers, adding wingers Emmanuel Sabbi and Jayden Nelson to supplement stars Brian White and Ryan Gauld. They also saw DP midfielder Stuart Armstrong return to the EFL Championship with Sheffield Wednesday.
New head coach Jesper Sørensen takes the reins for his first competitive match with Vancouver. The Denmark native replaces the outgoing Vanni Sartini.