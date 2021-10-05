San Jose to host 20-year celebration of 2001 MLS Cup win, distribute 10,000 replica rings

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The San Jose Earthquakes will honor their 2001 team that won the club's first-ever MLS Cup title with a reunion event at PayPal Park during the club's match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, October 23 (10 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

As part of the festivities, San Jose will distribute 10,000 commemorative replica championship rings before the match and recognize a group of players and staff who featured for the title-winning squad.

Among those set to be recognized are key contributors from the 2001 team's roster, including goalkeeper Joe Cannon, defenders Jeff Agoos, Wade Barrett, Ramiro Corrales and Troy Dayak, midfielder Dwayne De Rosario and forward Ronaldo Cerritos. Coaches Frank Yallop and Dominic Kinnear will also be on hand for the event, which is part of the club's season-long commemoration of the 20th year since their inaugural MLS Cup victory.

The Quakes will also unveil a mural in honor of the 2001 championship team on Thursday night at Lux Bus America in San Jose.

San Jose Earthquakes

Advertising

Related Stories

Contenders or pretenders? What stats say about who'll make the West playoff race
Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3, San Jose Earthquakes 0
Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 1, Seattle Sounders 3

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
San Jose to host 20-year celebration of 2001 MLS Cup win, distribute 10,000 replica rings

San Jose to host 20-year celebration of 2001 MLS Cup win, distribute 10,000 replica rings
Top young-player performances in MLS Weeks 28 & 29
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Top young-player performances in MLS Weeks 28 & 29
27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 29
Voices: Steve Zakuani

27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 29
Report: FC Dallas, USMNT starlet Ricardo Pepi being pursued by Wolfsburg
Transfer Tracker

Report: FC Dallas, USMNT starlet Ricardo Pepi being pursued by Wolfsburg
Beast Mode: Marshawn Lynch approves of Joao Paulo golazo mashup 

Beast Mode: Marshawn Lynch approves of Joao Paulo golazo mashup 
Minnesota to host 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target
MLS All-Star Game

Minnesota to host 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target
More News
Video
Video
Gonzalo Pineda on Changing the Culture of Atlanta United and Josef Martinez's Emotional 100th Goal
31:52

Gonzalo Pineda on Changing the Culture of Atlanta United and Josef Martinez's Emotional 100th Goal
WHAT A SAVE! Check out the best stops in Week 29
1:54

WHAT A SAVE! Check out the best stops in Week 29
Power Rankings Top 10 analysis: MLS Week 29
1:13:09

Power Rankings Top 10 analysis: MLS Week 29
Enter 'The Octagon' with USMNT | Stories of World Cup Qualifying in CONCACAF
6:46

Enter 'The Octagon' with USMNT | Stories of World Cup Qualifying in CONCACAF
More Video
MLS Newsletters

MLS Newsletters

Major League Soccer, delivered to your inbox. News, analysis, special offers, and more.