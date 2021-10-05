San Jose to host 20-year celebration of 2001 MLS Cup win, distribute 10,000 replica rings

Among those set to be recognized are key contributors from the 2001 team's roster, including goalkeeper Joe Cannon, defenders Jeff Agoos, Wade Barrett, Ramiro Corrales and Troy Dayak, midfielder Dwayne De Rosario and forward Ronaldo Cerritos. Coaches Frank Yallop and Dominic Kinnear will also be on hand for the event, which is part of the club's season-long commemoration of the 20th year since their inaugural MLS Cup victory.