San Jose to host 20-year celebration of 2001 MLS Cup win, distribute 10,000 replica rings

The San Jose Earthquakes will honor their 2001 team that won the club's first-ever MLS Cup title with a reunion event at PayPal Park during the club's match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, October 23 (10 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).
As part of the festivities, San Jose will distribute 10,000 commemorative replica championship rings before the match and recognize a group of players and staff who featured for the title-winning squad.
Among those set to be recognized are key contributors from the 2001 team's roster, including goalkeeper Joe Cannon, defenders Jeff Agoos, Wade Barrett, Ramiro Corrales and Troy Dayak, midfielder Dwayne De Rosario and forward Ronaldo Cerritos. Coaches Frank Yallop and Dominic Kinnear will also be on hand for the event, which is part of the club's season-long commemoration of the 20th year since their inaugural MLS Cup victory.
The Quakes will also unveil a mural in honor of the 2001 championship team on Thursday night at Lux Bus America in San Jose.