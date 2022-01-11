San Jose SuperDraft pick Ousseni Bouda relishes reunion with Stanford teammates

One of the NCAA's most dynamic attackers during his two seasons at Stanford, Bouda told reporters on his post-draft video call that he's grown plenty familiar with the club during his time in the Bay Area.

"I know the Earthquakes better than every other team in MLS because they are so close to Stanford," Bouda said. "I've been to several games, I have teammates who are going to be on the team as well. I'm so happy and very excited to get picked by the Earthquakes. I have a flight tomorrow to San Francisco. So I'm excited to come in as early as I can and just get to work. I'm now a professional soccer player, I get to play for a great organization. I literally can't wait to come in and get started."