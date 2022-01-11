San Jose Earthquakes sign Will Richmond to homegrown contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The San Jose Earthquakes have signed midfielder Will Richmond to a homegrown contract for the 2022 season with club options through 2025, the club announced Monday.
The 21-year-old is the ninth product of the Quakes academy to sign with the first team and the eighth since December 2016.
“Will is a player we’ve kept our eye on for several years and we’re happy with the strides he’s made in college,” Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch said in a statement. “We’re confident he would have been selected very early in the upcoming MLS SuperDraft and we’re excited to help him transition to the pro game in 2022.”
Richmond joins San Jose after four years at Stanford University where he had 11 goals and 11 assists in 72 appearances. He helped lead the Cardinal to two Pac-12 titles and featured there alongside current Quakes defender Tanner Beason for two seasons.
The San Francisco native competed in San Jose's academy from 2016-18 and was named to the 2017 Generation adidas Cup Best XI. He also previously competed for De Anza Force Soccer Club (2015-16) and Ballistic United Soccer Club (2014-15).
Richmond follows in the footsteps of goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski, forward Cade Cowell, midfielder Tommy Thompson and more in moving up from the Quakes academy to the first team.