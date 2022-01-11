San Jose Earthquakes sign Will Richmond to homegrown contract

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed midfielder Will Richmond to a homegrown contract for the 2022 season with club options through 2025, the club announced Monday.

The 21-year-old is the ninth product of the Quakes academy to sign with the first team and the eighth since December 2016.

“Will is a player we’ve kept our eye on for several years and we’re happy with the strides he’s made in college,” Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch said in a statement. “We’re confident he would have been selected very early in the upcoming MLS SuperDraft and we’re excited to help him transition to the pro game in 2022.”