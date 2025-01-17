San Jose Earthquakes sign homegrown midfielder Kaedren Spivey

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed homegrown midfielder Kaedren Spivey, the club announced Friday.

The 15-year-old US youth international is under contract through 2028 with an option for 2029.

Spivey was named that 2023-24 MLS NEXT Under-15 MVP presented by adidas after a breakout season, scoring 11 goals in 21 games. He netted an additional three times at the 2024 Generation adidas Cup, leading his team to the U-15 quarterfinals.

Kaedren has represented the United States U-15s and U-16s, winning the Vlatko Markovic Tournament in Croatia last May.

"I’m really happy to have the opportunity to sign my first pro contract with my hometown club," said Spivey. "It’s an amazing feeling, and I can’t wait to make my debut for the Quakes one day, hopefully alongside both my brothers."