San Jose Earthquakes legend Chris Wondolowski's special connection to Indigenous Peoples' Day

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Chris Wondolowski - smiles - on the record

October 12 is Indigenous Peoples' Day, a holiday that celebrates and honors Native American peoples and commemorates their histories and cultures.

Major League Soccer’s all-time leading goal scorer Chris Wondolowski is the son of a Native American mother and is a proud member of the Kiowa Tribe. He has a tattoo across his chest with his Kiowa name, "Bau Daigh," which translates to "Warrior coming over the hill.”

To learn more about Wondolowski’s Native American heritage, check out this three-part documentary.

Chris Wondolowski: Bau Daigh Warrior | The Rise of Bau Daigh

Chris Wondolowski: Bau Daigh Warrior | Bau Daigh in Brazil

Chris Wondolowski: Bau Daigh Warrior | A Warrior Returns

Hometown Heroes: Marisa Miakonda Cummings and the Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center
1:08

Hometown Heroes: Marisa Miakonda Cummings and the Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center
Chris Wondolowski | Bau Daigh Warrior (Pt. 1)
8:54

Chris Wondolowski | Bau Daigh Warrior (Pt. 1)
Chris Wondolowski: Bau Daigh Warrior (Pt.2) | Bau Daigh in Brazil
7:30

Chris Wondolowski: Bau Daigh Warrior (Pt.2) | Bau Daigh in Brazil
Chris Wondolowski: Bau Daigh Warrior (Pt. 3) | A Warrior Returns
8:58

Chris Wondolowski: Bau Daigh Warrior (Pt. 3) | A Warrior Returns
More Video
