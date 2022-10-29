San Jose Earthquakes legend Chris Wondolowski's special connection to Indigenous Peoples' Day

October 12 is Indigenous Peoples' Day, a holiday that celebrates and honors Native American peoples and commemorates their histories and cultures.

Major League Soccer’s all-time leading goal scorer Chris Wondolowski is the son of a Native American mother and is a proud member of the Kiowa Tribe. He has a tattoo across his chest with his Kiowa name, "Bau Daigh," which translates to "Warrior coming over the hill.”