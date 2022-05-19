San Jose Earthquakes, Jamiro Monteiro finding their footing after another win

The result was a third MLS victory in five games under Covelo, removing the Quakes from the bottom of the standings to within just two points of the playoff line in a congested Western Conference table.

“From my first game, my first training, I was really connecting [with Ebobisse and Espinzo],” he said. “I was talking with the guys. But now I feel like it’s getting better and better. Today, I think we could have done more, we could have scored more goals. It didn’t happen but we have another game Sunday and I hope we do that on Sunday.”