San Jose Earthquakes introduce PayPal Park as part of 10-year sponsorship agreement

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to find a stadium naming rights partner that aligns with our vision of uplifting the local community,” Earthquakes chief operating officer Jared Shawlee said in a statement. “PayPal is a highly respected global brand with its headquarters less than two miles from our front office. We’re excited to partner on a number of initiatives that aim to support local small businesses and underserved youth, while also making the stadium a more touchless experience for our guests.”

The San Jose Earthquakes and PayPal Holdings Inc. have entered into a 10-year sponsorship agreement, which includes naming rights to the club’s soccer-specific stadium, PayPal Park, the Quakes announced Monday afternoon.

San Jose is our home. Together with @PayPal , we start a new chapter in our community. We welcome you to @PayPalPark . pic.twitter.com/NYWUdAbHjN

PayPal Park will feature a 250-seat reserved section of the stadium that will host underserved members of the community and provide them with access to complimentary tickets and transportation to and from home matches. Local youth and nonprofit organizations will be invited to Earthquake’s training sessions and have opportunities to play games on the stadium field. Additionally, Quakes fans will be given special offers and discounts, giveaways, and surprise and delights from PayPal and Venmo.

“PayPal is deeply committed to San Jose, and we are excited to partner with the San Jose Earthquakes to introduce PayPal Park to our passionate Quakes community and local small businesses,” PayPal CEO and president Dan Schulman said. “This is a unique opportunity to partner with a valued sporting brand and strong community of fans, as we draw on our digital payments technology and work together to redefine the future of live event experiences.”

For each home game, PayPal and the Quakes will spotlight a small business, driving exposure through signage, curated social media promotion and other marketing activities. PayPal Park will also explore expanding the utility of the stadium to facilitate other events that bring together the local community and small businesses.