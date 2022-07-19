San Jose Earthquakes GM updates coaching search, summer transfer outlook

“Francisco and Chofis were important players for us,” he said, noting defensive reinforcements are now a priority. “Chofis had a pretty good year last year, but was unable to regain the form or fitness here for us this year. So I thought it best to have that loan expire. And then from a Francisco Calvo perspective, there were some things going on there both for him personally as well as professionally, that we felt like the situation of transferring him out was both best for him as well as for us. It was also good to get some revenue for him from that transaction.