San Jose Earthquakes GM Chris Leitch on Matias Almeyda's future, Cade Cowell interest & more

The San Jose Earthquakes have a proud history, one that dates back to the old NASL days and being an inaugural member of Major League Soccer in 1996.

"I’ve been with the club for quite a while, so I feel a deep responsibility to do whatever I can in the position I’m at to make a positive impact," Leitch told MLSsoccer.com last week. "To not just come in and look for marginal gains, but to come in and make marked improvements.”

Now, San Jose enter the 2022 MLS season looking to kickstart an evolution more commensurate with that rich history. General manager Chris Leitch, who spent the final few years of his playing career with the Quakes before transitioning to coaching and front office careers with the club, is tasked with leading the charge.

Their recent history doesn't include much to boast about, though, aside from forward Chris Wondolowski retiring as MLS' all-time leading scorer (171 total). After winning the Supporters' Shield in 2012 with a team that's gone down in MLS lore, they have made the playoffs just twice in the last nine seasons, failing to advance past Round One either time.

Chofis is back and Almeyda is back (for now, in the last year of his contract). Offseason additions Jan Gregus and Francisco Calvo have arrived, as has some homegrown talent, with the view of more to follow in both categories.

Matias Almeyda's future is always a hot topic, with the 48-year-old fanning the fire with quotes that went viral. San Jose have made a few key signings, while a potential paperwork mix-up over the future of midfielder Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez (it turned out to be much to do about nothing) has kept the club around the limelight through the winter.

It's been a busy offseason for Leitch and San Jose as they aim in that direction. It certainly hasn't lacked headlines.

In three seasons under Almeyda, San Jose have made the playoffs once (in 2020, finishing eighth in an expanded playoff system for the truncated season) and have a -27 goal difference over three years.

“My relationship with Matias is great. I have so much respect for him as a coach and as a man," Leitch said. "To have spent every day with him, watching him work and trying to collaborate with him as we’ve added pieces along the way, it’s a great relationship. In preseason, he’s been super upbeat and positive. The way he motivates these players is unlike most coaches I’ve seen."

Leitch insists the relationship between Almeyda and the club remains strong and the Argentine manager remains fully committed to the Quakes.

“Look, he’s in the last year of his deal," Leitch said. "We share the common goal of wanting to win and the rest will take care of itself.”

Almeyda's future is seemingly a bi-annual topic of conversation since he arrived in San Jose ahead of the 2019 season, with constant links of interest from Liga MX clubs and others. Being in the final year of his contract, that conversation is likely to be an undercurrent of San Jose's 2022 season.

Around when preseason started, Almeyda did an interview with Martin Arevalo of TyC Sports in Argentina in which he bemoaned a lack of reinforcements and intimated that this is likely to be his last season in San Jose.

“It is a strength, for sure," Leitch said. "All of these guys are starters. There are a lot of games, a lot of competitions. We feel really good about that group in the center of the park. You want certainty in the center of the field, and those guys certainly give us that.”

Gregus, selected in the Re-Entry Draft, adds to an already strong central midfield group of Jackson Yueill , Judson and Eric Remedi . He's a 31-year-old Slovakian international.

Gregus was formerly with Minnesota United FC , a midfield fulcrum for the better part of three seasons before losing his regular starting role in 2021. His debut season remains his best, when he had a goal and 11 assists across 30 appearances, with his set-piece delivery viewed among the best in the league.

Calvo arrives via free agency from Chicago Fire FC , where he spent the last two seasons. The 29-year-old Costa Rican international offers another option in central defense, where a pairing of Nathan and Tanner Beason became the preference last season.

Gregus will not be a Designated Player in San Jose like he was in Minnesota, meaning they have one DP spot open behind Chofis and Cristian Espinoza. They also have two U22 Initiative slots open after left back Marcos Lopez, a Peru international.

“We very much value these roster spots, it’s an area we’re focused on," Leitch said when asked about DP and U22 Initiative slots.

Time is still not an issue. Not only are there four weeks until MLS is Back and their Feb. 26 opener against the New York Red Bulls, but the MLS Primary Transfer Window typically closes around the first few days of May in a normal season. No official dates have been announced, but the window won't be closing in the near-term future.

Chofis, meanwhile, is only on loan from Chivas through June. The 27-year-old had 12 goals and four assists in 32 appearances last year after arriving as a DP.

The Quakes have a purchase option at the end of the loan.