Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 4, DC United 1

Cade Cowell scored another goal and dished out two assists, Jackson Yueill scored a brace and the San Jose Earthquakes cruised to a 4-1 victory over D.C. United at PayPal Park on Sunday.

San Jose did most of their damage in a wild first half that saw the teams combine for four goals, three of which were scored by the Quakes. Javier Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez got it started with his first MLS goal just after the match kicked off, while the duo of Cowell and Yueill would combine for the other three to pace the hosts.

The Quakes struck just 54 seconds in the match, courtesy of Chofis. The offseason arrival from Chivas Guadalajara cashed home a clinical finish to the far post from distance at the backend of a counterattack, featuring an assist by Cowell.

Cowell then took it upon himself to add San Jose's second in the 26th, using his pace to leave Frederic Brillant in the dust and win a foot race to a Cristian Espinoza through ball before rifling home the finish.

DC pulled one back in the 31st minute, courtesy of Tony Alfaro's first MLS goal. The former Seattle Sounders man, signed by D.C. just three weeks ago, got his foot to a corner kick that popped loose in the box and converted his shot past JT Marcinkowski.