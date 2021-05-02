Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 4, DC United 1

Cade Cowell scored another goal and dished out two assists, Jackson Yueill scored a brace and the San Jose Earthquakes cruised to a 4-1 victory over D.C. United at PayPal Park on Sunday.
San Jose did most of their damage in a wild first half that saw the teams combine for four goals, three of which were scored by the Quakes. Javier Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez got it started with his first MLS goal just after the match kicked off, while the duo of Cowell and Yueill would combine for the other three to pace the hosts.
The Quakes struck just 54 seconds in the match, courtesy of Chofis. The offseason arrival from Chivas Guadalajara cashed home a clinical finish to the far post from distance at the backend of a counterattack, featuring an assist by Cowell.
Cowell then took it upon himself to add San Jose's second in the 26th, using his pace to leave Frederic Brillant in the dust and win a foot race to a Cristian Espinoza through ball before rifling home the finish.
DC pulled one back in the 31st minute, courtesy of Tony Alfaro's first MLS goal. The former Seattle Sounders man, signed by D.C. just three weeks ago, got his foot to a corner kick that popped loose in the box and converted his shot past JT Marcinkowski.
But Yueill restored the two-goal lead before halftime in spectacular fashion, lining up a laser volley from outside the area that gave a diving Chris Seitz no chance to push the lead to 3-1. Yueill then added additional insurance five minutes from full time, with Cowell assisting again with a lofted cross that the Quakes captain headed home at the far post.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: This was some quality late-night MLS entertainment, especially in the goal-filled first half, which had a little bit of everything between Chofis' early strike and Yueill's stunner. It was the second MLS match of the Saturday night slate to have a goal just after kickoff, as FC Dallas scored in the second minute of their victory over the Portland Timbers. In the end, it's exactly the type of performance the Quakes were looking for at home as they look to ascend in the Western Conference in Year 3 under Matias Almeyda.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: This strike from Yueill is a class finish any way you cut it, and will have to be a frontrunner for AT&T Goal of the Week.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Cade Cowell just keeps turning heads in the early season. The 17-year-old homegrown looks worthy of the hype, boasting a rare mix of physical and technical gifts that was on full display as he stuffed the stat sheet again in this one.
Next Up
- SJ: Friday, May 7 at Real Salt Lake | 9:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- DC: Saturday, May 8 at Columbus Crew SC | 1:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)