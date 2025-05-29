San Diego FC sign CJ Dos Santos to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

San Diego FC have signed goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Thursday.

The expansion club acquired Dos Santos in December from Inter Miami CF. He's since become their starting goalkeeper, recording six clean sheets in 16 games.

"CJ has been an important presence for us on the field and in the locker room this season," said sporting director Tyler Heaps.

"He’s proving that he can be a starter in this league and can impact the game in and out of possession as he continues to grow and develop as a goalkeeper. We’re excited to sign him to a new contract and look forward to his continued contributions as a core part of our roster."

The 24-year-old former US youth international previously spent 2022-24 with Inter Miami. He also featured in the Philadelphia Union's academy before joining Portuguese side Benfica.