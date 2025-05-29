Inter Miami sign Óscar Ustari to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Inter Miami CF have signed goalkeeper Óscar Ustari to a contract extension through the 2026 MLS season, the club announced Thursday.

Originally acquired in the latter stages of Miami's 2024 Supporters' Shield-winning campaign, the 38-year-old former Argentina international is in his first full season with the Herons.

Ustari has posted three clean sheets in 12 league appearances in 2025 after claiming the starting goalkeeper job amid Drake Callender's injury problems.

The Herons recently added more depth at the position by signing free agent goalkeeper William Yarbrough.