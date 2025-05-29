Portland Timbers waive defender Miguel Araujo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived

The Portland Timbers have waived defender Miguel Araujo, the club announced Thursday.

The 30-year-old Peruvian international joined Portland in June 2023 from Dutch side FC Emmen. In two seasons with the club, Araujo provided four assists in 25 appearances (19 starts).

"We would like to thank Miguel for his contributions and professionalism during his time with the Portland Timbers," said general manager Ned Grabavoy.

"This decision allows Miguel to focus on his next sporting opportunity and gives us further ability to explore options to strengthen our roster moving forward. We wish Miguel and his family all the best."