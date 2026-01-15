San Diego FC re-sign forward Emmanuel Boateng

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-Signed

San Diego FC have re-signed forward Emmanuel Boateng to a new contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option through June 2027, the club announced Thursday.

The 31-year-old Ghana native scored one goal in 15 appearances across all competitions during SDFC's historic debut 2025 season, helping the Chrome-and-Azul set expansion records for wins (19) and points (63) while clinching the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

A graduate of San Diego's global academy affiliate Right To Dream, Boateng has totalled 20g/27a in 231 all-time MLS appearances across previous stints with the LA Galaxy (2016-19), D.C. United (2019-20), Columbus Crew (2020) and New England Revolution (2021-25).

“Ema brings invaluable experience, professionalism, and consistency to our group,” said SDFC sporting director Tyler Heaps. “His commitment to the club, his teammates, and our values is evident every day, and we are happy to continue this journey with him as we build toward the future.”

San Diego's 2026 MLS season opens on Feb. 21 at home against CF Montréal (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV). On Feb. 3, they'll make their Concacaf Champions Cup debut with a Round One series against LIGA MX's Pumas UNAM.