San Diego FC anticipate historic crowd for home opener

“Hopefully, it’s going to be a magical night,” said winger Anders Dreyer after training this week. “We want to make it a magical Saturday for the fans, and for the city and us players.”

“You can really feel the energy from the fans and the passion for now having a football team in San Diego,” said Dreyer. “… We need that 12th man at home. The fans are our 12th man and we're just looking forward so much to start our MLS season at home.”

That season-opening result diffused jitters about San Diego trying to score their first goal or earn their first points against St. Louis. Instead, they can fully enjoy well north of 30,000 SoCal soccer fans formally welcoming their new team.

SDFC checked a major box last weekend, announcing themselves with a 2-0 debut win at defending MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy . Dreyer’s two-goal night earned him Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors , the Danish international clinically dispatching two second-half chances.

Expansion first

San Diego’s opponent is just two years removed from their own expansion voyage, opening with a record-setting five wins to shock the MLS world. Ultimately, St. Louis topped the Western Conference in their debut season.

While SDFC would love to emulate St. Louis’ league entrance, head coach Mikey Varas recognizes the roller-coaster nature of an expansion club’s journey.

“Expectations are there's going to be ups, there's going to be downs,” Varas said. “There's going to be really high highs, like we had against Galaxy. And listen, we're going to trip and we're going to have stumbling blocks. But what I know is that the guys are going to stay committed to our style of play, to our values and to who we are.”