Sam Surridge sends Nashville SC into US Open Cup final

Nashville will face the winner of Wednesday's other all-MLS semifinal between Minnesota United FC and Austin FC (8:30 pm ET | Paramount+, CBS Sports Network) in the Oct. 1 title match for the competition that awards a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup spot, prize money and silverware.

Surridge carried his hot MLS scoring form into one of the biggest games in club history, breaking the ice in the 36th minute with a wide-open header following a throw-in play before doubling their lead early in the second half after another set-piece play.

Quinn Sullivan pulled one back for the Union midway through the second half with a fantastic right-footed shot from outside the box.

However, Surridge would have the final say with an equally stunning finish, first-timing Daniel Lovitz's service past goalkeeper Andrew Rick in the 85th minute to cap a memorable night for the Coyotes.

Goals