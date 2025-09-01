"Ruthless" San Diego FC spoil Son Heung-Min's home debut

“In these games, you've got to be ruthless in both boxes. It's not just about attacking plays, but it's also about making big blocks, big defensive actions. And if you think you're not going to have to do that, you're not going to win very often.”

“Impacting the flow of the game was going to be really important,” explained head coach Mikey Varas postgame. “They're a top team. We knew the environment was going to be tough, Son’s first home game, so there was going to be a lot of electricity around this game…

Major League Soccer’s newest team sent that raucous crowd home in disappointment on Sunday night with a 2-1 comeback victory .

Expansion history

With the victory, SDFC tied St. Louis CITY SC for the most wins by an expansion team in MLS history (17), one point away from tying LAFC (57) for the expansion points record.

The win was also their seventh straight away triumph, tying the league record for the longest single-season road winning streak in just their first-ever season.

“I think that's what we dreamt of in the beginning of the season, that we wanted to create something magical this season,” said Anders Dreyer, who scored the winning goal. “We wanted to show California that we are the best team.”

The Chrome & Azul did exactly that, handing LAFC their first loss of the league season when scoring first to complete the season sweep over both Los Angeles rivals and extend their record against California opposition to a perfect 5-0.

So, does it feel like one of the biggest wins of San Diego’s incredible inaugural season?