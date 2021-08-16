Ronny Deila: NYCFC surging behind "a different confidence," principles of play

With all 27 clubs passing the midway point of the 2021 MLS season, the standings are starting to take shape. And as expected at this juncture, the playoff races in both conferences are bunched.

Well, except for one place.

The New England Revolution are outpacing the rest of the Eastern Conference by a 12-point margin heading into Week 20, with second-place New York City FC looking to stay within striking distance. The Cityzens have filtered up the standings in recent weeks, with their six-game unbeaten run (four wins, two draws) perhaps overshadowed by New England thriving ahead of them.

Still, with two games in hand and nearly half the 34-game schedule left, there may yet be some intrigue atop the East as NYCFC hope to mount a challenge.

“New England have been unbelievably good, they hardly lose," NYCFC head coach Ronny Deila told media on a virtual press conference. "They have a big gap to the others. It’s still the halfway point – there’s so many games left, we have to keep on going. I’d love to be under the radar until the last game then win at the end. That’d be the best thing, so I don’t think too much about if we’re under the radar or not.